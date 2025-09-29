Menu
NCH receives 3,000 GST-related complaints post tax cuts: Consumer Affairs Secretary

The Consumer Affairs Ministry is closely monitoring instances where consumers are being cheated through misleading discount practices to avoid passing on the benefits of reduced GST rates.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 09:31 IST
Published 29 September 2025, 09:31 IST
India NewsGSTMinistry of Consumer Affairs

