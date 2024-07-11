NEET-UG Case Hearing Live: Supreme Court to hear multiple petitions on exam irregularities today
Hello readers! The Supreme Court will begin hearing petitions regarding alleged irregularities and paper leaks in this year's NEET-UG examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Track all the live updates from the top court's hearing regarding the issue right here with DH.
Supreme Court to hear a number of petitions regarding irregularities in 2024 NEET-UG exam
No indication of 'mass malpractice' in NEET-UG examination as per technical analysis by IIT Madras: Centre to SC
Distribution of marks in 2024 NEET-UG exam 'quite normal', no external factor involved, NTA tells SC
The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a technical analysis carried out by IIT Madras on 2024's NEET-UG exam showed that neither was there any indication of mass malpractice, nor were there any local set of candidates being benefitted with abnormal scores.
The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Wednesday claimed before the Supreme Court that the distribution of marks in NEET-UG, 2024 at national, state, city and centre levels was found to be quite normal with no external factor affecting it.
