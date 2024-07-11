Home
NEET-UG Case Hearing Live: Supreme Court to hear multiple petitions on exam irregularities today

Hello readers! The Supreme Court will begin hearing petitions regarding alleged irregularities and paper leaks in this year's NEET-UG examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Track all the live updates from the top court's hearing regarding the issue right here with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 July 2024, 03:03 IST

No indication of 'mass malpractice' in NEET-UG examination as per technical analysis by IIT Madras: Centre to SC

Distribution of marks in 2024 NEET-UG exam 'quite normal', no external factor involved, NTA tells SC

No indication of 'mass malpractice' in NEET-UG examination as per technical analysis by IIT Madras: Centre to SC

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a technical analysis carried out by IIT Madras on 2024's NEET-UG exam showed that neither was there any indication of mass malpractice, nor were there any local set of candidates being benefitted with abnormal scores.

Distribution of marks in 2024 NEET-UG exam 'quite normal', no external factor involved, NTA tells SC

The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Wednesday claimed before the Supreme Court that the distribution of marks in NEET-UG, 2024 at national, state, city and centre levels was found to be quite normal with no external factor affecting it.

Published 11 July 2024, 03:03 IST
