New In Pics | July 7, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 03:17 IST

A man plays with an open hydrant during a hot and humid day in the Bronx borough of New York, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Lake Fire burns close to what was Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Buddhist monks during celebrations of the 89th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya.

Credit: PTI Photo

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and son Akash Ambani with Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s 'Sangeet' ceremony, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees at Jahangir Pura ISCON temple ahead of Rath Yatra festival, in Surat, Gujarat.

Credit: PTI Photo

NDRF and SDRF personnel conduct a search operation for an 8-yeay-old boy who was washed away by floodwater, at Jyotinagar area in Guwahati, Assam.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 07 July 2024, 03:17 IST
