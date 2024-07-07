New In Pics | July 7, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A man plays with an open hydrant during a hot and humid day in the Bronx borough of New York, US.
The Lake Fire burns close to what was Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California, US.
Buddhist monks during celebrations of the 89th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and son Akash Ambani with Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s 'Sangeet' ceremony, in Mumbai.
Devotees at Jahangir Pura ISCON temple ahead of Rath Yatra festival, in Surat, Gujarat.
NDRF and SDRF personnel conduct a search operation for an 8-yeay-old boy who was washed away by floodwater, at Jyotinagar area in Guwahati, Assam.
Published 07 July 2024, 03:17 IST