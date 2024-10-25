Home
NIA announces Rs 10 lakh bounty for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol

He is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 03:40 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 03:40 IST
India NewsNIALawrence Bishnoi

