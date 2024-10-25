NIA announces Rs 10 lakh bounty for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol

<p>The National Investigation Agency on Friday announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, news agency <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1849650879571300712" rel="nofollow">reported</a>.</p>.<p>He is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022.</p><p>Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that the shooters held for firing outside actor Salman Khan's house did so with the "intention or knowledge" to kill him on the instigation of jailed Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol.</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>