No disagreements between Modi-Putin at meet: Kremlin

Modi delivered an implicit rebuke to Putin on Tuesday, the day after a lethal strike on a children's hospital in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, when he told him that the death of innocent children was painful and terrifying.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters a decision to cancel a session of talks between Russian and Indian delegations was taken for scheduling reasons and because the entire agenda had been covered.

"This has absolutely nothing to do with any disagreements or problematic situations," he said.