No place for Dalits, backwards, tribals in Modi's India: Rahul

Amethi, UP: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asserted that his party would conduct a caste census if voted to power and this will prove to be an "X-ray of the country" and help map wealth resources to know who owns what.

Addressing the public during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here, Gandhi said, "The BJP and the RSS are spreading hatred... In the Hindustan of Narendra Modi, there is no place for the backward, Dalits, tribals and the poor people from the general category."

"In every Rs 100 of the country's budget, the share of the two-thirds section of the population is merely Rs 6. The gross injustice being done to this section is making the country hollow from inside," he added.

"Hence, in order to make the country strong, the Congress is going to take two revolutionary steps. The first will be to conduct a caste census, which will be an X-ray of the country. The second step will be the mapping of wealth resources, through which it will be known who owns what and how much," Gandhi said.