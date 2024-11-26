Not indulged in any encroachment, have confined my work within Constitution’s framework, says PM Modi

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Tuesday said that he has tried to work within the limits of the task assigned to him by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constitution">Constitution</a>, and he has not attempted to indulge in any encroachment upon the other wings of governance. </p><p>He emphasised India was going through an important phase of change, said that the Constitution was showing the country the right path as a guiding light.</p>.Sentiment of 'nation first' will keep Constitution alive for centuries, says PM Modi.<p>He also stressed that the Constitution had even encountered the dangerous times of Emergency faced by Indian democracy.</p><p>Modi was speaking at an event organised at the Supreme Court to commemorate 75 years of India's Constitution.</p><p>"I have tried to work within the limits of the task assigned to me by the Constitution. I have not attempted any encroachment,” he said, while concluding his speech.</p><p>"I have put forward my point while being within my limits. Here, one has to indicate and there is no need to say much," he added.</p><p>He said when the country was celebrating the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constitution-day">Constitution Day</a>, it cannot be forgotten that today was the anniversary of Mumbai Terror attacks as well. He paid tribute to the victims of the terror attack. Modi made it categorical that India will give a befitting reply to every terror organization which threatens the security and integrity of India. </p>.On Constitution Day, Kharge makes a clarion call to bring back ballot papers.<p>Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Supreme Court Bar Association of India president Kapil Sibal, among others attended the programme. </p><p>The PM said that the makers of the Constitution were well aware that the dreams and aspirations of India.</p><p>“Our Constitution is a guide to our present and our future,” he said, adding that the Constitution had shown the right path to tackle the various challenges that have cropped up in the last 75 years of its existence. </p><p>Modi also pointed out that the original copy of the Indian Constitution had pictures of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman, Bhagwan Buddha, Bhagwan Mahavira and Guru Govind Singh as symbols of Indian culture to ensure that it constantly keeps us aware and mindful of human values.</p>