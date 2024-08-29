'Nothing but an oblique way': Delhi HC rebukes Brij Bhushan over plea, grants time to file contention in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

The plea was opposed by the counsel for the State and the victims who contended that it was not maintainable.

The complaints were made by six women wrestlers and the trial court found that the complaint of one of them was time barred so it framed charges based on the complaints of five victims, senior advocate Rebecca John submitted, adding that, “this shows there was a deep application of mind”.

During the hearing, the court questioned Singh for filing a single petition for challenging the order framing charges against him and also seeking quashing of FIR and charge sheet and all other proceedings.

“There can’t be an omnibus order for everything,” the court said and added that he was challenging everything after the trial has commenced.