NTA reforms: ABVP submits suggestions to Centre's high-level panel

New Delhi: In a memorandum submitted to an expert committee that is looking at revamping National Testing Agency, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, (RSS student wing), suggested the adoption of a two-phase NEET-UG examination, a format akin to that of JEE.
They also suggested for the NEET exams to be conducted by AIIMs among other things.
The delegation of ABVP suggested administrative reforms within NTA, and that the exam body adopts secure browser analytics and AI-based proctoring algorithms.
“This will help in monitoring the behaviour of candidates, suspicious activities like abnormal eye movements and excessive screen switching; activities can be traced,” the letter of representation by the right-wing students’ body read.
When a technical glitch causes a student delay during the examination, they should be given extra time instead of “grace marks”, one of the suggestions read
“The practice of grace marks will increase the chances of deserving candidates. It is possible that additional time is given to the candidates; despite all the effort, the candidate may not be able to answer even a single question correctly,” the host of suggestions read.
The ABVP also suggested administrative reforms within the NTA, including measures to ensure examination transparency, development of advanced infrastructure for conducting exams, adequate staffing of permanent employees, and the establishment of government institutions as exam centers.
“The entry door of the exam paper packing place should have double locking system, the windows of the packing place should be sealed. NTA needs to have an authorised team of flying squads for all the exams which will be responsible for monitoring them,” the letter read.
The ABVP also stressed on the need for Artificial Intelligence for monitoring and conducting online examinations and in preventing cheating in examinations.
It added that there is a need to constitute a ‘National Examination Regulatory Committee’ to examine the irregularities in the examinations conducted by NTA and make positive recommendations.
“The examination cancelled due to paper leak shall be rescheduled within 6 months from the notification of cancellation of the examination,” the suggestions state.