123-feet-tall Shiva statue to be inaugurated in Odisha on Mahashivratri

Jajpur: A 123-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva is set to be inaugurated in Odisha's Jajpur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 8, officials said.

The statue is being built near Barahanath temple on the banks of Baitarani river as part of the Baraha Khetra development project, they added.

Visitors will have the opportunity to visit and view the Lord Shiva statue using a lift or stairs, and also enjoy a sky view of the Baitarani river front, an official involved in the project said.