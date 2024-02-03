JOIN US
Homeindiaodisha

4 killed as car crashes into house in Odisha's Cuttack


Last Updated 03 February 2024, 07:38 IST

Bhubaneswar: Four people were killed as their car crashed into a roadside house in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said on Saturday.

The accident happened near Gadadharpur village in the Tigiria police station area on Friday night, they said.

The deceased were friends who were returning home after attending a wedding in Koilikanya village, they added.

Low visibility because of fog is likely to have caused the accident, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

In another accident in the district, two persons died as their motorcycle collided with a bus in Janhia Chhak in Nischintakoili police station area on Friday night.

The victims were from the Jagatsinghpur district, police said, adding that an investigation was underway to ascertain how the accident happened.

(Published 03 February 2024, 07:38 IST)
