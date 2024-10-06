Home
60-year-old man held for ‘raping’ minor girl in Odisha

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother at Mangalpur police station, the 14-year-old Class 9 student had gone to the accused’s grocery shop, where he allegedly raped her.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 17:10 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 17:10 IST
