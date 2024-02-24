Congress to gherao Odisha secretariat on February 26 over BJD's 'misrule'

Addressing a press conference here, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak alleged that the BJD has failed to ensure minimum support price (MSP) to the paddy farmers in the state, and in a similar manner, the youths, women and tribals have also been 'cheated'.