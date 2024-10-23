Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Cyclone Dana: Odisha braces for impact, 10 lakh people in 14 districts to be evacuated

The government has identified 14 districts at risk, with the coastal areas facing high winds and inland regions expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 14:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 14:16 IST
India NewsOdishaCyclonenatural disasterNDRFRescue teams

Follow us on :

Follow Us