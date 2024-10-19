Home
Man arrested for 'sexually exploiting' minor daughter in Odisha

According to the police complaint, the accused was sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter since one year.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 20:05 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 20:05 IST
India NewsOdishaCrimeCrimes against women

