Man arrested for 'sexually exploiting' minor daughter in Odisha

<p>Rourkela: The Odisha Police on Friday arrested a man on the charge of "sexually exploiting" his minor daughter in Rourkela city.</p>.<p>The accused has been booked under sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.</p>.<p>He was sent to jail after his bail was rejected by a court, they said.</p>.<p>According to the police complaint, the accused was sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter since one year.</p>.<p>Her elder sister and uncle had lodged a complaint at Sector-15 police station, following which the accused was arrested.</p>