Naveen Patnaik sets tone for 2024 polls, asks party to counter misinformation campaign

Briefing reporters, BJD’s senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said the Centre has been adopting a step-motherly attitude towards Odisha. 'The Centre has an indifferent attitude towards Odisha’s demand for a special category status. Despite our repeated demands, the Centre has not fulfilled it. Because of central apathy, we have to fight legal battle over the Mahandi and Polavaram issues. The party will raise its voice for its demands,' Mishra said.