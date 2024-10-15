Odisha: Elephant calf killed, two other jumbos injured after being hit by train

<p>Bhubaneswar: An elephant calf was killed and two other jumbos were injured after being hit by a goods train in Odisha's Sundargarh district, forest officials said.</p>.<p>The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Monday on the Howrah-Mumbai line near Bondamunda in Bisra range of the Rourkela Forest Division.</p>.<p>A herd of 23 elephants came on the tracks after being chased by local people, the officials said.</p>.Dasara elephants, Mahouts depart Mysuru after stellar performance.<p>While a calf was crushed under the wheels of the train, two other elephants also sustained injuries, they said.</p>.<p>The herd was coming from Kudurbahal forest and was heading towards Pokharabahal.</p>.<p>Forest officials and local police reached the spot and began an investigation into the incident.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, trains passing through the area have been asked to run at slower speeds due to the presence of the elephants in the region.</p>