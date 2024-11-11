Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Odisha government removes women's commission chief

Behera, a former president of Biju Janata Dal's women's wing, was appointed as chairperson of the OSCW in September 2022 by the previous BJD government.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 09:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 09:49 IST
India NewsOdishawomen's commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us