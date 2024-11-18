Odisha mango kernel incident: Another woman dies, toll mounts to three

<p>Berhampur, Odisha: The toll in the mango kernel tragedy in Odisha’s Kandhamal district rose to three after another woman died in hospital on Monday, an official said.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Jeeta Majhi (40), a resident of Mandipanka village in Daringbadi block.</p>.Two died, 6 taken ill after ‘consuming’ mango kernel gruel in Odisha.<p>Two tribal women had died after consuming mango kernel gruel in the district earlier this month.</p>.<p>Jeeta was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for 16 days and died on Monday following multi-organ failure, the official said.</p>.<p>An inquiry into the deaths is underway, he added.</p>