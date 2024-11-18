Home
Odisha mango kernel incident: Another woman dies, toll mounts to three

The deceased was identified as Jeeta Majhi (40), a resident of Mandipanka village in Daringbadi block.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 16:00 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 16:00 IST
India NewsOdishaDeathMango

