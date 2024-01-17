Odisha 'top performer' in the State Startup Ranking conducted by DPIIT

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been categorised as 'Top Performer' state in the 4th edition of the State Startup Ranking conducted by the Union Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), officials said.

Apart from Odisha— Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and Telangana have been ranked as 'Top Performer' states while Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu bagged top awards (Best Performer) states.

The ranking was released by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"Odisha's retention of the 'Top Performer' status in the DPIIT state Startup Rankings 2022 is a testament to our unwavering commitment. Under the visionary guidance of CM Naveen Patnaik, we are driven to not just maintain but elevate the capabilities of our startup ecosystem," said Omkar Rai, chairman, Startup Odisha.