Rain starts in Odisha as Cyclone Dana’s outer band touches land mass: IMD

The IMD said Cyclone ‘Dana’ is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port, a distance of around 70km, early Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 09:58 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 09:58 IST
India NewsOdishaCyclone

