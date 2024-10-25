Ready to face post-cyclone situation: Odisha CM

<p>Bhubaneswar: With IMD forecasting flash floods in 16 districts due to cyclone-induced heavy rainfall in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji on Thursday said his government was well-prepared to tackle any situation and took adequate measures to mitigate potential impacts.</p>.<p>Majhi visited the control room at the Special Relief Commissioner’s office here.</p>.<p>“We are well-prepared to face the situation. The water level in Hirakud reservoir and other places are being constantly monitored and managed,” the chief minister said.</p>.<p>The IMD, in its latest forecast this evening, said that low to moderate flash floods are likely in watershed areas in the state in the next 24 hours.</p>.<p>The districts, which are likely to witness flash floods, include Angul, Balasore, Boudh, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri.</p>.<p>The IMD also forecast inundation in low-lying areas in Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts due to a tidal surge of 1 metre to 2 metres during the landfall of the severe cyclone Dana.</p>.<p>Odisha is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall due to the cyclone, the weather agency said. </p>