Three arrested, two detained over gang rape of girl in Bhubaneswar

<p>Bhubaneswar:Two men and a teenage girl were arrested in connection with the gang <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rape">rape</a> of another girl in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhubaneswar">Bhubaneswar</a>, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Two other persons, aged 21 and 23 years, have also been detained and they are being interrogated, a police officer said, adding that the arrested men are both aged 19 years.</p>.<p>The girl was allegedly gang raped in a hotel in the Odisha capital on October 16.</p>.<p>A case was registered with Nayapalli police station on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor, Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said.</p>.<p>The arrested girl was a common friend of both the victim and the accused and had allegedly introduced the survivor to the accused, he said.</p>.<p>"The accused had allegedly spiked the victim's soft drink with some intoxicant and gang-raped her," he said.</p>.<p>The accused had also videotaped the incident and tried to extort the victim and her mother, the officer said.</p>.<p>"We will seize the device used in videographing the incident and will take further action accordingly," he added.</p>.<p>An officer of Nayapalli police station said the accused girl had introduced the victim to one of the accused, who had become close to her.</p>.<p>On October 16, the accused had allegedly taken the victim to a park, where he spiked her soft drink with some intoxicant and then took her to a hotel, where he and three other accused took turns to rape her, the officer said.</p>.<p>The accused had demanded Rs 12,000 from the victim and Rs 50,000 from her mother, threatening to upload the video on social media, the officer added. </p>