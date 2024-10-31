Home
Three arrested, two detained over gang rape of girl in Bhubaneswar

Two other persons, aged 21 and 23 years, have also been detained and they are being interrogated, a police officer said, adding that the arrested men are both aged 19 years.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 16:36 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 16:36 IST
India NewsOdishaCrimeBhubaneswargangrape

