Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Two died, 6 taken ill after ‘consuming’ mango kernel gruel in Odisha

The consumption of mango kernel gruel, a simple dish made by boiling oats in milk or water, was reported from Mandipanka village under the Daringbadi block, an officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 09:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 09:28 IST
India NewsOdishaMango

Follow us on :

Follow Us