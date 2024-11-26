Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

On Constitution Day, Kharge makes a clarion call to bring back ballot papers

The Congress chief also urged Rahul Gandhi to lead a campaign similar to his iconic Bharat Jodo Yatra to create awareness on the need for returning to ballots.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 15:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 15:32 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeConstitutionEVMConstitution Dayballot papers

Follow us on :

Follow Us