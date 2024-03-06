One of 2 Telangana youths, forced to work for Russian army, dies fighting Ukraine war

Hyderabad: In a tragic end, one of the two youths from Telangana, who were forced to work for the Russian army, has died in the ongoing Russia- Ukraine war.

It came to light that of the 20 odd youths from India who were duped by the job agents offering helpers jobs in the Russian army were from Telangana, as confirmed by the MEA.

Mohammed Afsan, 30, from Bazaar Ghat of Hyderabad's old city, and Mohammed Sufiyan from Narayanpet went to Russia to work as helpers to the army.

On Wednesday, a staffer from MEA had informed the family members of Afsan that he had died.

“I can't talk about anything now. We are awaiting more details,” Afsan's brother Mohammed Imran told DH.

Imran, who runs a small business, a few days ago told DH that his brother was working in a cloth store in Hyderabad and was duped by a job agent from Dubai who promised a helper job in the Russian army.

Imran confirmed that it was in November last year Afsan along with two others went to Moscow from Chennai via Sharjah. It was on December 31 last Afsan spoke to his family members back home in Hyderabad.