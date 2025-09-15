Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Only Aadhaar-authenticated users can book online general tickets in first 15 mins from October 1: Railways

Ministry officials said that after 15 minutes, authorised ticket agents will be allowed to book online reservations.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 15:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 15:10 IST
India NewsRailwaysAadhaarIRCTC

Follow us on :

Follow Us