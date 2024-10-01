Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Over 1,500 died due to extreme weather during four monsoon months in India

Kerala topped the list with 401 deaths
Suparno S
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 16:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 16:51 IST
India Newsrainsmonsoonweather

Follow us on :

Follow Us