Over 35,000 students died by suicide between 2019-21: Centre

New Delhi: Over 35,000 students committed suicide in the country between 2019 and 2021, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Abbaiah Narayanaswamy shared the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data in a written reply to a question regarding the number of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students who committed suicide due to social discrimination in the country.

"(There is) no information regarding the number of SC, ST students who committed suicides due to the social discrimination in the country," Narayanaswamy said.