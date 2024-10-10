Painter recalls how Tata got his work displayed at Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Colaba

<p>Mumbai: Amid the outpouring of emotions at NCPA, where the mortal remains of industrialist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ratan-tata">Ratan Tata</a> have been kept, Nilesh Mohite choked up as he recalled how the philanthropist had got his work displayed at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/ratan-tata-ensured-that-victims-of-2611-were-honoured-3226830">The Taj Mahal Palace hotel</a>.</p>.<p>In his 30s, Mohite is a painter who lives in a slum colony in south Mumbai.</p>.<p>Mohite said he had met Tata before the COVID outbreak and gifted him a painting, which, he said, adorns the national icon’s Colaba home.</p>.The Ratan Tata Legacy: Philanthropist, business tycoon and animal lover.<p>Mohite said Tata gave him a cheque in an envelope to reciprocate the gesture but he declined and requested if he could be given a job instead.</p>.<p>“Though the job did not materialise, Ratan Tata gave me an opportunity to showcase my paintings at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Colaba for a week after COVID,” Mohite told PTI.</p>.Ratan Tata (1937-2024) | A corporate giant who was guided by his heart.<p>The body of Ratan Tata, who died in a hospital here on Wednesday night, has been kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai.</p>.<p>His body will be taken to the Prayer Hall at the Worli crematorium later in the day. </p>