Ministry sets up panel to re-examine grace marks awarded to 1,500 students in NEET-UG

The education ministry has set up a panel to re-examine the results of over 1,500 students awarded grace marks in NEET-UG, National Testing Agency DG, Subodh Singh said on Saturday.
The awarded grace marks might be revised and the admission process will not be impacted, Singh said.
The compensation with grace marks in the exams have not affected the qualifying criteria, Singh added on the marks inflation row.
The panel reviewing the aforementioned marks has been asked to submit its report within one week.
Published 08 June 2024, 09:16 IST