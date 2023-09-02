Parliament special session likely to take up Women’s Reservation Bill

By passing the bill, the Modi government was eyeing to expose differences in the opposition ranks. Since Congress has backed the bill, it may have to face criticism from its alliance partners for supporting the bill.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring her party’s support for the bill.

The Women's Reservation Bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha in 1996 as the 81st Amendment Bill.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told media that, "Parliament session we have called and there are important items. The agenda will be circulated very shortly. There is enough time and required mandatory time for the circulation of agenda will be followed.”

However, he declined to comment on the items on the agenda and said it's in the "final stage" of preparation.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal earlier informed the Rajya Sabha in his written reply that the women’s reservation Bill requires “careful consideration” on the basis of consensus among all political parties before it is brought to Parliament.

Meghwal said the Union government is committed to gender justice. “The issue needs careful consideration on the basis of consensus among all political parties before a Bill for amendment in the Constitution is brought before Parliament,” the Law Minister said.