<p>New Delhi: The government on Saturday announced that the Winter Session will be held from December 1 to 15. Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju made the announcement and said that the President has approved the proposal. </p><p>Opposition leaders including Jairam Ramesh, Derek O’Brien and others, however, questioned the government over the short time and asked why was the government trying to shy away from business. </p><p>Usually, the Winter Session used to start in the third week of November and would conclude 2-3 days before Christmas. </p><p>Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said this is "unusually delayed and truncated" and will be just 15 working days. "What is the message being conveyed? Clearly the government has no business to transact, no Bills to get passed, and no debates to be allowed," Ramesh, also the party General Secretary (Communications), posted on 'X'.</p>.<p>Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien called it "Parliament-ophobia" of the Modi government. "Prime Minister and team continue to suffer from the acute condition called Parliament-ophobia, a morbid fear of facing Parliament. 15 day Winter Session announced. Setting dubious records."</p>.<p>Senior Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan told <em>DH</em>, "I came to Parliament in November 2014 and since then, this is the shortest Winter Session. It used to be called for a month with 22-23 sittings. By minimising democratic practices and the role of Parliament, the BJP is shrinking democracy day by day."</p><p>Of the 15 sittings, three are earmarked for private members' business while the rest will be for government business. The Opposition is likely to raise the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), an issue which saw the Opposition disrupting the proceedings during the Monsoon Session. </p><p>In 2024, the Winter Session was called for 20 working days between November 25 and December 20 while in 2023, it was called for 15 working days between December 4 and December 22. In 2022, it was called for 18 working days between December 7 and December 29.</p>