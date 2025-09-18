<p>New Delhi: The wait for "hydrogen bomb" kind of expose on 'vote chori' (vote theft) by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha will have to wait as the top Congress leader said he will speak about anything that is backed up by "100% truth".</p><p>There were expectations that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>'s press conference on Thursday would be an expose on a high profile constituency like Varanasi Lok Sabha seat but at the outset itself he told media persons that "this is not the hydrogen bomb" but it will come soon.</p><p>"I am not going to say anything on this stage that is not backed up by 100 per cent truth. I am somebody who loves my country, I love my constitution, I love the democratic process, and I am protecting that process. I'm not going to say anything here that is not going to be based on 100% proof that you can determine," he said.</p>.Rahul accuses Chief Election Commissioner of stonewalling CID's request for info on Karnataka's Aland vote deletion .<p>Asked about the future course of action and whether it includes approaching the judiciary, he said, "Frankly, what I am doing here is not my work. My work is to participate in the democratic system. My work is not to protect the democratic system. That is the work of the institutions in India but they are not doing it. So I have to do it."</p>.Deletion of vote can't be done online by anyone in public as 'misconceived' by Rahul Gandhi: Election Commission.<p>He said the work is on to prove that subversion of the electoral process is taking place and it would take 2-3 months. "You will have no doubt in your mind that in India, vote theft has been done state after state, Lok Sabha after Lok Sabha elections," he said.</p><p>"As a patriotic Indian who loves the Constitution, it is my duty to bring truth to protect democracy...Democracy can only be saved by people of India; the day they realise democracy, the Constitution is being stolen, the work will be done," he said.</p>