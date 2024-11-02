PM Modi, Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis review progress in bilateral ties

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis have appreciated the momentum in bilateral ties following recent high-level exchanges.</p>.<p>An official statement said on Saturday that the two leaders reiterated their firm commitment to further strengthening the India-Greece strategic partnership.</p>.<p>In his call to Modi, Mitsotakis warmly congratulated him on his re-election in the general elections.</p>.PM says Congress ‘badly exposed’; Kharge calls ‘Modi guarantees’ a cruel joke.<p>They reviewed the progress in a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, defence, shipping and connectivity, in a follow-up to Mitsotakis's visit to India earlier this year.</p>.<p>The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of interest, including the IMEEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor) and developments in West Asia, the statement said.</p>