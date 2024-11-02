Home
PM Modi, Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis review progress in bilateral ties

An official statement said on Saturday that the two leaders reiterated their firm commitment to further strengthening the India-Greece strategic partnership.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 05:13 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 05:13 IST
