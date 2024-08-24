PM Modi invites President Zelenskyy to visit India; he says would be happy to come to the 'great' nation

Meanwhile, Jaishankar, in response to a question, said that India's energy trade with Russia also came up for discussions.

"Yes, it did. I wouldn't say at great length, but what we did was to explain to the Ukrainian side what was the energy market scenario, the fact that today many energy producers are sanctioned, making the market potentially very tight; and why actually today there is a compulsion, in fact not just a compulsion, I mean why it is in the interest of the international economy as a whole, that oil prices remain reasonable and stable," he said.

India, the world's third largest oil-consuming and importing nation, in July bought USD 2.8 billion worth of crude oil from Russia, second only to China which remains the largest importer of Russian oil, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said in a report.