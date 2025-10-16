Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi is 'frightened' of US President Trump: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said this after Trump claimed that Modi assured him that India will stop purchasing oil from Russia — a move he described as a 'big step' in increasing pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 05:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 05:43 IST
India NewsUnited StatesCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us