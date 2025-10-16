PM Modi is 'frightened' of US President Trump: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said this after Trump claimed that Modi assured him that India will stop purchasing oil from Russia — a move he described as a 'big step' in increasing pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
1. Allows Trump to decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil. 2. Keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs. 3. Canceled the Finance Minister’s visit to America. 4. Skipped Sharm el-Sheikh. 5. Doesn’t contradict him…