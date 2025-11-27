<p>Hyderabad: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> inaugurated the private space tech startup Skyroot’s Infinity Campus in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> via video conferencing on Thursday. </p><p>The Prime Minister remarked that today the nation is witnessing an unprecedented opportunity in the space sector and highlighted that India’s space ecosystem is experiencing a major leap with the private sector taking flight.</p><p>Hyderabad based space startup Skyroot’s Infinity Campus, is a state-of-the-art facility with around 200,000 square feet workspace for designing, developing, integrating and testing multiple launch vehicles, with a capacity to build one orbital rocket every month. </p><p>Skyroot is India’s leading private space company, founded by Pawan Chandana and Bharath Dhaka, both alumni of Indian Institutes of Technology and former scientists of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/isro">ISRO</a> turned entrepreneurs. </p>.Pak PM inaugrates Chinese-assisted nuclear power plant.<p>In November 2022, Skyroot launched its sub-orbital rocket, Vikram-S, becoming the first Indian private company to launch a rocket to space.</p><p>He emphasized that Skyroot’s Infinity Campus reflects India’s new thinking, innovation, and youth power, and underlined that the innovation, risk-taking ability, and entrepreneurship of the country’s youth are reaching new heights.</p><p>Pointing out that India’s space journey began with limited resources but emphasized that the nation’s ambitions were never limited, Modi remarked that from carrying rocket parts on a bicycle to developing the world’s most reliable launch vehicles, India has proven that the height of dreams is determined not by resources but by resolve. </p><p>“ISRO has for decades given new wings to India’s space journey and stressed that credibility, capacity, and value have established India’s distinct identity in the sector”, exclaimed the Prime Minister.</p><p>Noting that in the changing times, Modi remarked that the expansion of the space sector is evident, as it has become the foundation for communication, agriculture, marine monitoring, urban planning, weather prediction and national security.</p>.Bajaj Auto enters e-rickshaw segment with 'Riki'.<p>Emphasising that India’s youth always place national interest above all and make the best use of every opportunity, he remarked that when the government opened the space sector, the country’s youth, especially the Gen-Z generation, came forward to take full advantage of it. </p><p>He highlighted that today more than 300 space startups are giving new hopes to India’s space future, and noted that most of these startups began with small teams—sometimes two people, sometimes five, sometimes in a small rented room—with limited resources but with determination to reach new heights. </p><p>“This spirit has given birth to the Private Space Revolution in India”, underlined the Prime Minister, stating that Gen-Z engineers, designers, coders, and scientists are creating new technologies, whether in propulsion systems, composite materials, rocket stages, or satellite platforms, and stressed that India’s youth are working in areas that were unimaginable just a few years ago.</p>.Nothing (3a) Lite with triple-camera launches in India.<p>Underscoring that India is no longer confined to apps and services and is now advancing rapidly towards deep-tech, manufacturing, and hardware innovation, the Prime Minister thanked the Gen-Z generation.</p><p>The Prime Minister remarked that the scope of reforms is continuously expanding and highlighted that just as space innovation was opened to the private sector, India is now moving towards opening the nuclear sector as well.</p>