PM Modi maliciously twists Rahul's statements to inflame communal prejudices, alleges Congress

Addressing a mega public rally in Karnataka's Belagavi, Modi said, "The Congress has ensured the writings of our history and our freedom struggle with an eye on appeasement and vote bank. Even today, the Congress' shehzade (prince)' is carrying forward that sin. You might have heard Congress' shehzade's recent statement -- he says Bharat's rajas and maharajas were 'atyachari (oppressive)'."

"He (Gandhi) has accused them (rajas and maharajas) of usurping the lands and properties of people and poor … The Congress' shehzade has insulted great personalities like Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Kittur Rani Channamma, whose administration and patriotism inspires us even today," the prime minister said.