PM Modi releases 109 climate-resilient seed varieties to boost farm yield, nutrition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient and biofortified seed varieties of agricultural and horticultural crops, aiming to enhance farm productivity and farmers' income.

Developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), these varieties span 61 crops, including 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops.

Modi unveiled the seeds at three experimental agriculture plots at Delhi's Pusa Campus, where he also interacted with farmers and scientists.

According to an official statement, Modi stressed on the significance of value addition in agriculture while discussing the importance of these new varieties with farmers.

Farmers present on the occasion said that these new varieties would be highly beneficial to them because of lower input cost.

The Prime Minister discussed the importance of millets and underlined how people are moving towards nutritious food. He also talked about the benefits of natural farming and the increasing faith of common people towards organic farming. Modi noted that people have started consuming and demanding organic foods.

Farmers appreciated the efforts of the government in promotion of natural farming. They also lauded the role played by Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) in creating awareness, the release said.