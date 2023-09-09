Home
PM Modi, Sunak hold bilateral meeting on sidelines of G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment.

Sunak, who arrived at Delhi on Friday, held talks with Modi after the first session of the G20 Summit. Earlier, Sunak greeted Modi with a namaste as the latter received him at the venue.

In a post on X after the meeting, Modi said, "Great to have met PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. We discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment."

India and the UK will keep working for a prosperous and sustainable planet, he said.

Prime Minister Modi also held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

(Published 09 September 2023, 11:40 IST)
Narendra ModiRishi SunakUnited KingdomG20 summit

