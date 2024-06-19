Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi underlines government's commitment to overcoming sickle cell disease

Announced in the 2023-24 budget, the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission targets the eradication of the disease by 2047.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 09:12 IST
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 09:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated the government's commitment to overcoming sickle cell disease, and said it has been working on aspects like creating awareness, universal screening, early detection and proper care.

"On World Sickle Cell Day, we reiterate our commitment to overcome this disease. Last year, we launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and have been working on aspects like creating awareness, universal screening, early detection and proper care," Modi said in a post on X.

"We are also leveraging the power of technology in this area," he said.

Announced in the 2023-24 budget, the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission targets the eradication of the disease by 2047.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2024, 09:12 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiHealthcareCentral governmentModi Governmentsickle cell disease

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT