PM Modi underlines government's commitment to overcoming sickle cell disease

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated the government's commitment to overcoming sickle cell disease, and said it has been working on aspects like creating awareness, universal screening, early detection and proper care.

"On World Sickle Cell Day, we reiterate our commitment to overcome this disease. Last year, we launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and have been working on aspects like creating awareness, universal screening, early detection and proper care," Modi said in a post on X.