<p>New Delhi: The BJP kickstarted the month-long celebrations of the Prime Minister with a host of programmes countrywide; Home Minister Amit Shah announced over 15 developmental projects in Delhi. </p><p>While Delhi will have a slew of health related programs, in Madhya Pradesh, the government is carrying out nutritional programs for women and children. Additionally all MPs have been asked to carry out programs in their constituencies.</p><p>Among the 15 programmes that Shah inaugurated are hospital blocks, 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs or neighbourhood clinics, 150 dialysis centres, 75 police drones, and two waste-to-energy plants. </p><p>In the capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will come up with as many as 60 arogya mandirs by this month and have plans to build more so that the total number of clinics reach 300, double that of the existing 150. </p><p>In Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister transferred money under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana to 10 lakh eligible women at a function at Dhar's Bainsola. He also gave the 10 millionth Sickle Cell Screening and Counselling Card in the state.</p><p>In Maharashtra, the BJP is doing 1 lakh cataract surgeries by October 2, and in Odisha, 75 lakh saplings are to be planted. </p><p>The party in general has a two-week-long 'Sewa Pakhwada', and blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, exhibitions and public discussions will be carried out in BJP ruled states. </p>