Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Portal to be set up to address farmers' problems: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The minister participated in a high-level meeting to review the resolution of complaints received from farmers through call centres and other portals, according to a statement from the ministry.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 23:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 23:47 IST
India NewsShivraj Singh Chouhanfarmers

Follow us on :

Follow Us