Prakash Ambedkar accuses Congress of 'half-hearted approach' on Nuh, Manipur violence

Making the Congress uncomfortable, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader and former MP Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday accused the Grand Old Party of having a half-hearted approach on multiple issues including the Manipur violence.
“What exactly could be the reason behind the Congress taking a half-hearted approach to the ethnic cleansing of Christian Kukis in Manipur,” asked Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.
“What was Congress' approach on the orchestrated violence against Muslims in Nuh,” we want to know, Ambedkar asked.
“Why is there a half-hearted approach to the demand for Maratha reservation in education and jobs and the growing atrocities on Dalits, Adivasis, and Muslims,” he said.