Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Prakash Ambedkar accuses Congress of 'half-hearted approach' on Nuh, Manipur violence

Prakash Ambedkar is the chief of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 12:10 IST

Follow Us

Making the Congress uncomfortable, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader and former MP Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday accused the Grand Old Party of having a half-hearted approach on multiple issues including the Manipur violence. 

“What exactly could be the reason behind the Congress taking a half-hearted approach to the ethnic cleansing of Christian Kukis in Manipur,” asked Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

“What was Congress' approach on the orchestrated violence against Muslims in Nuh,” we want to know, Ambedkar asked. 

“Why is there a half-hearted approach to the demand for Maratha reservation in education and jobs and the growing atrocities on Dalits, Adivasis, and Muslims,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 September 2023, 12:10 IST)
India NewsManipurCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMarathaVanchit Bahujan AghadiPrakash AmbedkarNuh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT