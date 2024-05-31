Home
President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials of new envoys of China, UK & 5 other nations

Ambassador of China Xu Feihong presented their credentials to the president, a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 16:46 IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted the credentials of the new envoys of China, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Kuwait, Ecuador, Guinea and Fiji at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Ambassador of China Xu Feihong, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Lindy Elizabeth Cameron and High Commissioner of New Zealand Patrick John Rata presented their credentials to the president, a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said.

Others who presented their credentials were Ambassador of Kuwait Meshal Mustafa J Alshemali, Ambassador of Ecuador Fernando Xavier Bucheli Vargas, Ambassador of Guinea Alassane Conte and High Commissioner of Fiji Jagnnath Sami.

Published 31 May 2024, 16:46 IST
India NewsChinaDroupadi Murmu

