President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials of new envoys of China, UK & 5 other nations

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted the credentials of the new envoys of China, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Kuwait, Ecuador, Guinea and Fiji at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Ambassador of China Xu Feihong, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Lindy Elizabeth Cameron and High Commissioner of New Zealand Patrick John Rata presented their credentials to the president, a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said.