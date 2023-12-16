JOIN US
india

President Murmu pays homage to soldiers of 1971 Pakistan war for 'unparalleled courage'

The nation remembers with gratitude the selfless sacrifice made by our armed forces during the 1971 war, President said.
Last Updated 16 December 2023, 06:00 IST

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday paid homage to armed forces personnel for displaying 'unparalleled courage' and achieving a 'historic victory' during the 1971 war against Pakistan on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas'.

India's decisive win over Pakistan led to the birth of Bangladesh.

"The nation remembers with gratitude the selfless sacrifice made by our armed forces during the 1971 war. On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to the bravehearts who displayed unparalleled courage and achieved historic victory," Murmu said in a post on X.

Vijay Diwas is observed annually to commemorate the victory, with Pakistan's military surrendering to Indian forces.

(Published 16 December 2023, 06:00 IST)
