President Murmu receives new voter ID card

'President Droupadi Murmu received her voter ID card from Shri P Krishnamurthy, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan,' the president's office said in a post on X.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday received her new voter ID card from Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Krishnamurthy had on November 10, visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan to facilitate her in 'changing her voter ID address' from Odisha to Delhi, officials had said.

"President Droupadi Murmu received her voter ID card from Shri P Krishnamurthy, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office said in a post on X.

Murmu, who hails from Odisha, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.

(Published 28 November 2023, 10:16 IST)
