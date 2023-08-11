Prices of toned, full-cream milk rose 9-10% in June 2023 compared to 2022: Govt

Prices of toned and full-cream milk rose by 9 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, in June this year compared to the same month last year, according to the government data.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala said, "As per information received from National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the price of milk in the country has not increased drastically during the last three years."