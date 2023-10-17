Promote maritime tourism: PM Modi

Mumbai: India has launched multiple efforts to give a boost to maritime tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said addressing the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 being held at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Tuesday.
“India has a vast coastline, strong riverine ecosystem and rich cultural heritage which create new possibilities for Maritime Tourism,” he said via video conference from New Delhi.
Modi spoke about the nearly 5,000-year-old Lothal dockyard in India which is a world heritage and called it the ‘Cradle of Shipping’.
He informed that a National Maritime Heritage Complex is also being built in Lothal near Mumbai to preserve this world heritage and urged the citizens to visit upon completion.
The Prime Minister mentioned the world’s longest river cruise service in the Ganga river to promote maritime tourism in India.
He also spoke about the upcoming international cruise terminal in Mumbai and modern cruise terminals in Visakhapatnam and Chennai. “India is moving towards becoming a global cruise hub through its state-of-the-art infrastructure”, he added.